SM Energy (SM) Gains 13.6% as Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates

SM Energy Company SM has rallied 13.6% since it reported strong fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 24. The stock price appreciation was also backed by the upstream firm’s increased proved reserves.

SM Energy reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.14 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 82 cents. The bottom line also improved from earnings of 2 cents in the year-ago period.

Quarterly revenues of $855 million increased from $320 million in the year-ago quarter and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $632 million.

The strong quarterly results can be attributed to an increase in realized commodity prices and higher oil equivalent production volumes.

Operational Performance:

Production

SM Energy’s fourth-quarter production totaled 158.3 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d) (53.4% oil), up 29% from the year-ago level of 122.4 MBoe/d. Higher volumes from South Texas favored the increased production.

Oil production of SM Energy increased 34% year over year to 84.5 thousand barrels per day (MBbls/d). The company produced 339.7 million cubic feet per day of natural gas for the quarter, up 23% year over year. Yet, natural gas liquids contributed 17.2 MBbls/d to total production volume, up 26% from the fourth-quarter 2020 level.

Realized Prices

Before the effects of derivative settlements, the average realized price per Boe was $58.54 compared with $28.42 in the year-ago quarter. Average realized price of natural gas surged 158% year over year to $6.35 per thousand cubic feet. Also, average realized oil prices increased 88% to $76.08 per barrel and that of natural gas liquids grew 115% from the prior-year quarter to $39.63.

Cost & Expenses

On the cost front, unit lease operating expenses of SM Energy increased 3% year over year to $4.21 per Boe. Transportation expenses, however, fell to $2.61 per Boe from $2.89 in the year-ago quarter. General and administrative expenses increased 43% to $2.55 per Boe from the prior-year level of $1.78.

Total hydrocarbon production expenses of SM Energy for the quarter were recorded at $143.3 million compared with the year-ago level of $95.9 million. Total exploration expenses were $12.6 million, higher than the year-ago figure of $11.3 million.

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter decreased to $380.5 million from the year-ago period’s $492.3 million.

Capex

Capital expenditure for the December quarter was recorded at $124.6 million. It generated free cash flow of $259.5 million in the quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2021, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $332.7 million. It had net debt of $2,081.2 million. It had total liquidity of more than $1.43 billion and long-term debt to capital of 50.2%.

Reserves Grow

SM Energy estimated its proved reserves at 2021-end at 492 MMBoe, increasing 22% year over year.

Guidance

SM Energy's 2022 capital expenditure guidance has been reported at roughly $750 million. Total production guidance for this year is in the band of 51 to 54 MMBoe, with the proportion of oil to be in the range of 46% to 47%.

For the March quarter of this year, SM Energy projects its capital spending in the band of $180 million to $190 million. The upstream player expects its production for the first quarter at 13.5 to 13.8 MMBoe, with oil proportion estimated to be at 46%.

