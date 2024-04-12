SM Energy (SM) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

SM Energy (SM) closed at $50.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.88% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.46% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.63%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 10.8% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.6% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SM Energy in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.30, signifying a 2.26% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $594.81 million, reflecting a 3.71% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.04 per share and a revenue of $2.5 billion, signifying shifts of +2.55% and +5.52%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SM Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.51% higher. Currently, SM Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, SM Energy is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.56. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.25 of its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

SM Energy Company (SM)

