SM Energy (SM) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

SM Energy (SM) closed at $26.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.36% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.43%.

Shares of the independent oil and gas company witnessed a loss of 13.78% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 7.58%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.34%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of SM Energy in its upcoming release. On that day, SM Energy is projected to report earnings of $1.87 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 24.67%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.05 billion, indicating a 158.24% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.3 per share and a revenue of $7.56 billion, demonstrating changes of +34.69% and +139.56%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SM Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.11% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, SM Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SM Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.75 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 9.43.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, positioning it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SM Energy Company (SM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.