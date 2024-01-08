SM Energy (SM) Falls 2% Despite Increasing Quarterly Dividend

Zacks Rank and Key Picks
SM Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Investors interested in the energy sector may want to look at some better-ranked stocks like Sunoco LP SUN, The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB and Western Midstream Partners, LP WES. Sunoco LP (SUN) sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Western Midstream Partners and The Williams Companies each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Sunoco LP is one of the largest independent distributors of motor fuels to customers across the United States. SUN has projected its EBITDA to be in the range of $975 million to $1 billion in 2024, to be achieved through robust operational performance. Sunoco’s current dividend yield is 5.7% annually, which tops the 3.3% yield of the composite stocks belonging to the industry.
The Williams Companies is well-poised to capitalize on the mounting demand for clean energy since it engages in transporting, storing, gathering and processing natural gas and natural gas liquids.
With its pipeline networks spread across more than 30,000 miles, the company connects premium basins in the United States to the key market. WMB’s assets can meet 30% of the nation’s consumption of natural gas, which is utilized for heating purposes and clean-energy generation. Thus, the company will be generating stable fee-based revenues and has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2024 over the past 30 days.
Western Midstream Partners has a profitable portfolio of midstream assets. The midstream operator completed its acquisition of Meritage Midstream Services II, LLC in the Powder River Basin, making WES the largest gathering and processing operator in the region. WES shows a noticeable increase in total throughput for natural gas, crude oil and NGLs, and produced water propelled by new productions coming online and effective operational efficiency in the Delaware Basin.
Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024
Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report
SM Energy Company (SM) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.