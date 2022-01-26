SM Energy (SM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, SM Energy (SM) closed at $33.93, marking a -0.59% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 12.16% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 10.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.66% in that time.

SM Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.82, up 4000% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $579.89 million, up 81.05% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SM Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.47% higher within the past month. SM Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, SM Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.63. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.7, so we one might conclude that SM Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.