SM Energy (SM) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

SM Energy (SM) closed the latest trading day at $41.49, indicating a +1.32% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.7%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.51%.

The the stock of independent oil and gas company has fallen by 7.79% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SM Energy in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.67, indicating a 3.47% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $673.01 million, showing a 5.01% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.26 per share and a revenue of $2.78 billion, demonstrating changes of +23.26% and +17.06%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SM Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.02% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. SM Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, SM Energy is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.64. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 10 of its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

