SM Energy Slips To Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - SM Energy Co. (SM) reported that its fourth-quarter net loss was $102.1 million, or $0.90 per share, compared to net earnings of $309.7 million or $2.73 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted net loss per share was $0.04 compared to a loss of $0.18 in the previous year. Total operating revenues and other income was $451.69 million up from $394.19 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.04 per share and revenues of $417.13 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

