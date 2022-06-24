SM Energy Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of SM Energy Co. (Symbol: SM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.78, changing hands as low as $34.41 per share. SM Energy Co. shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SM's low point in its 52 week range is $14.79 per share, with $54.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.00.

