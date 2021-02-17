SM Energy Q4 Results Miss Street View

(RTTNews) - SM Energy Co. (SM) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net loss of $165.2 million or $1.44 per share, compared with a loss of $102.1 million or $0.90 per share last year.

Fourth-quarter adjusted net income was $2.7 million or $0.02 per share, compared to adjusted net loss of $5.0 million or $0.04 per share last year.

Total operating revenues and other income dropped to $320.3 million from $451.7 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.05 per share and revenues of $342.32 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

