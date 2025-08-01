SM Energy Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates on Higher Production Volumes

SM Energy Company SM reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.50 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23. The bottom line, however, declined from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.85.

Total quarterly revenues of $793 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $780 million. The top line increased from the year-ago quarter’s level of $635 million.

The strong quarterly results were primarily driven by increased oil equivalent production volumes.

Operational Performance

Production

SM Energy’s second-quarter production volume amounted to 209.1 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d) (almost 55% oil), reflecting an increase of 32% from the year-ago level of 158.5 MBoe/d. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same was pinned at 204 MBoe/d.

Oil production increased approximately 59% year over year to 115.7 thousand barrels per day (MBbls/d). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same was pegged at 109 MBbls/d.

The company produced 398.3 million cubic feet per day of natural gas in the quarter, up 13% year over year. Natural gas liquids production totaled 26.9 MBbls/d in the second quarter. The figure improved 1% on a year-over-year basis.

Realized Prices

Before the effects of derivative settlements, the average realized price per Boe was $41.27 compared with $43.92 in the year-ago quarter. The average realized oil price slipped 23% to $62.04 per barrel.

The average realized price of natural gas improved 54% year over year to $2.15 per thousand cubic feet, while that for natural gas liquids increased 4% to $21.91 per barrel.

Costs & Expenses

On the cost front, unit lease operating expenses increased 15% year over year to $5.52 per Boe. General and administrative expenses increased 2% to $2.21 per Boe from the prior-year level of $2.16. Transportation expenses jumped 113% to $4.13 per Boe.

Total hydrocarbon production expenses in the quarter were $224 million compared with the year-ago level of $136.6 million. Total exploration expenses were $15.4 million, lower than the year-ago quarter’s figure of $17.1 million.

Capex

Capital expenditures in the June-end quarter totaled $410.2 million, and adjusted free cash flow amounted to $113.9 million.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2025, SM Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $101.9 million and a net debt of $2.63 billion.

Guidance

For the third quarter of 2025, SM Energy expects production to be in the range of 209-215 MBoe/d. Of the total production, oil is expected to contribute 53-54%. Capital expenditures (net of the change in capital accruals), excluding acquisitions, are forecasted to be in the $300-$320 million range.

For full-year 2025, the company anticipates net production volume to remain unchanged in the range of 200-215 MBoe/d. Oil is anticipated to account for 51-52% of the total production. At the midpoint, this implies a year-over-year increase of approximately 22% in net production on a Boe basis. Full-year capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $1.3-$1.375 billion.

