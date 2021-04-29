Markets
SM Energy Q1 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - SM Energy Co. (SM) Wednesday reported first-quarter net loss of $251.3 million or $2.19 per share, compared to a loss of $411.9 million or $3.64 per share last year.

First-quarter adjusted net loss was $5.7 million or $0.05 per share, compared to adjusted net loss of $5.6 million or $0.05 per share last year.

Operating revenues and other income rose to $443.8 million from $355.7 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected a loss of $0.23 per share and revenues of $348.88 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

