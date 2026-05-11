SM Energy Q1 Earnings Beat on Higher Oil-Equivalent Production

SM Energy Company SM reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.55 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 by 20.16%. The figure declined 11.9% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.76. Total revenues of $1.48 billion increased 75% year over year and beat the consensus mark of $1.44 billion by 2.99%.

The quarter reflected SM’s first full reporting period after the Civitas merger, with average net daily production of 371.2 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d) providing a larger base for cash generation alongside cost and capital efficiency improvements.

Better-than-expected quarterly results can be attributed to the increase in oil-equivalent production volumes. However, higher operating expenses partially offset the positives.

SM Energy Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

SM Energy Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | SM Energy Company Quote

SM Integrates Civitas and Lifts Synergy Target

Management framed 2026 around “Integrate, Execute and Bolster,” and the early integration cadence is translating into a higher synergy outlook. SM raised its annualized run-rate synergy target to $375 million, with about $300 million already actioned.

The updated synergy plan spans interest savings, overhead and operational efficiencies. Interest savings are now targeted at $75 million, with full actioning achieved. Meanwhile, overhead and G&A synergies were lifted to $100 million, with most of the organizational structure already in place. The remaining upside is concentrated in drilling, completions and operations. The new $200 million target reflects changes such as completion design optimization, simul-frac adoption in the DJ Basin and broader procurement and scheduling leverage.

SM Energy's Volumes Benefit From Four-Basin Mix

Beyond scale, the merged portfolio is showing how basin diversity can influence realized pricing and margins. In the quarter, SM’s total production mix was 51% oil and the overall realized price averaged $44.22 per Boe before hedges. The average net daily oil-equivalent production was up 88% compared to the prior-year quarter.

Realizations varied by commodity and basin, underscoring the value of market optionality. SM’s realized oil price (before the effect of derivatives) averaged $73.69 per barrel, compared with $70.56 in the year-ago quarter. The realized natural gas was $1.72 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) and NGLs were $21.58 per barrel, lower than $3.30 per Mcf and $25.86 per barrel, respectively, in the first quarter of 2025.

SM Maintains Cost Discipline Despite Integration Charges

Unit operating costs were supportive, even as the quarter carried merger-related expenses. Lease operating expense was $6.25 per Boe, up 2% from the first quarter of 2025. Transportation costs were $3.65 per Boe, down 7% from the prior-year quarter’s level. Management noted that both metrics came in below internal expectations and said that it is maintaining cost guidance for now as a cushion against potential inflation.

On the income statement, SM reported a net loss of $335 million, largely tied to a $697 million net derivative loss from mark-to-market accounting on the hedge book. Total operating expenses were $1.78 billion, including $174 million in general and administrative expenses and $432 million in depletion, depreciation and amortization expenses. Transaction and integration costs worth $135 million were recorded during the quarter.

SM Energy Cash Generation & Balance Sheet

Even with one-time integration and transaction-related cash costs, SM posted an operating cash flow of $640 million. Adjusted free cash flow was $20 million and capital expenditures during the period totaled $555 million.

Balance sheet actions remained a major theme. As of March 31, 2026, SM held $449 million of cash and cash equivalents and reported net debt of $7.35 billion.

SM Outlook: Higher 2026 Production

SM raised its full-year 2026 production guidance to 410-430 MBoe/d, including oil volumes of 222-228 MBbl/d. For the second quarter of 2026, total production is expected in the 435-450 MBoe/d range, with oil production guided to 228-235 MBbl/d.

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 capital expenditures plan of $2.65-$2.85 billion and highlighted a clear path to low-1x leverage by year-end. SM also strengthened its capital return framework with a 10% increase in the annual fixed dividend to 88 cents per share and an expected allocation of 20% of post-dividend free cash flow to share repurchases. Management indicated that buybacks should begin in the second quarter.

SM’s Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

SM currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Equinor ASA EQNR, Galp Energia SGPS SA GLPEY and FuelCell Energy FCEL. At present, Equinor sports a Zacks Rank #1, while Galp Energia and Fuelcell carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.

Equinor ASA is one of the leading integrated energy companies globally and a major supplier of natural gas in Europe. The recent conflict between the United States and Iran has resulted in a spike in gas prices and disrupted LNG supply, following damage to critical infrastructure in Qatar, tightening global LNG supply. This is expected to boost demand for Equinor’s gas exports to Europe, positioning the company to benefit from heightened prices. The company’s expansion in the renewable energy space positions it for long-term growth as more countries transition toward cleaner energy solutions to meet their climate goals.

Galp Energia is a Portuguese energy company engaged in exploration and production activities. The company’s oil exploration efforts have yielded positive results, particularly with the Mopane discovery in the Orange Basin, offshore Namibia. This discovery allows Galp to diversify its global presence with the potential to become a significant oil producer in the region. It is engaged in refining and marketing of oil products and natural gas marketing and sales.

FuelCell Energy is a clean energy company that offers scalable, reliable, low-carbon power solutions. It produces power using flexible fuel sources such as biogas, natural gas and hydrogen. The company’s proprietary molten carbonate fuel cell systems generate electricity through an electrochemical process instead of burning fuel, reducing carbon emissions and minimizing the environmental impact of power generation. FCEL is anticipated to play a crucial role in the energy transition by enabling industries and communities to shift from traditional fossil fuels to low-carbon alternatives.

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