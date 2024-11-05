SM Energy price target lowered to $46 from $48 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna lowered the firm’s price target on SM Energy (SM) to $46 from $48 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm updated estimates following its 3Q results last week where they beat expectations for production and EPS.

