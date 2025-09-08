SM Energy President And CEO Herbert Vogel Resigns As President; To Retire As CEO In Early March

(RTTNews) - SM Energy Co. (SM) announced Monday that Chief Executive Officer Herbert Vogel has advised the Board of Directors of his intention to retire as Chief Executive Officer on March 1, 2026, and that he has resigned as President of the Company effective September 4, 2025.

Vogel intends to remain a member of the Board until the Company's next annual meeting of stockholders, scheduled to be held in May 2026, and is expected to take on an executive advisor role for a period of time.

The Company also announced that Elizabeth McDonald has been appointed to the position of President, her new title being President and Chief Operating Officer.

The Board currently intends to promote McDonald to President and Chief Executive Officer, effective upon Vogel's retirement.

Vogel has been serving as President and CEO and on the Board of Directors since November 2020.

McDonald has 23 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. Prior to joining SM Energy, she most recently served as Executive Vice President - Strategic Planning, Field Development and Marketing for Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

For approximately the last twenty years, McDonald worked in roles of increasing responsibility at Pioneer, holding leadership positions focusing on both the Permian Basin and South Texas. Prior to joining Pioneer, she held various engineering roles at Hess Corp. and Total E&P USA.

