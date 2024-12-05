SM Energy downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JPMorgan

JPMorgan downgraded SM Energy (SM) to Neutral from Overweight. The firm has become more selective on its oil-weighted names heading into 2025 given a preference for natural gas exposure. In addition, SM Energy’s near-term cash returns trail peers, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.