SM Energy Company's (NYSE:SM) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 43% over the last three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on SM Energy's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for SM Energy is:

36% = US$883m ÷ US$2.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.36.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

SM Energy's Earnings Growth And 36% ROE

To begin with, SM Energy has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 26% the company's ROE is quite impressive. As you might expect, the 5.4% net income decline reported by SM Energy doesn't bode well with us. So, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

Next, when we compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 3.4% in the same period, we still found SM Energy's performance to be quite bleak, because the company has been shrinking its earnings faster than the industry.

NYSE:SM Past Earnings Growth October 5th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about SM Energy's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is SM Energy Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

When we piece together SM Energy's low LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 0.3% (where it is retaining 100% of its profits), calculated for the last three-year period, we are puzzled by the lack of growth. This typically shouldn't be the case when a company is retaining most of its earnings. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Additionally, SM Energy has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 6.8% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 24% over the same period.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that SM Energy certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

