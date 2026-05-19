SM Energy Company (SM) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

A strong stock as of late has been SM Energy (SM). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 23.2% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $33.92 in the previous session. SM Energy has gained 77.4% since the start of the year compared to the 32% gain for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 31.6% return for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 6, 2026, SM Energy reported EPS of $1.55 versus consensus estimate of $1.29.

For the current fiscal year, SM Energy is expected to post earnings of $7.18 per share on $7.37 in revenues. This represents a 32.47% change in EPS on a 133.58% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $7.83 per share on $7.47 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 9.15% and 1.33%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

SM Energy may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

SM Energy has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are D and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 4.6X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 10.2X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 2.1X versus its peer group's average of 5.3X. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making SM Energy an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, SM Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if SM Energy passes the test. Thus, it seems as though SM Energy shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does SM Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of SM have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is APA Corporation (APA). APA has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of D.

Earnings were strong last quarter. APA Corporation beat our consensus estimate by 36.63%, and for the current fiscal year, APA is expected to post earnings of $5.20 per share on revenue of $8.74 billion.

Shares of APA Corporation have gained 11.6% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 7.72X and a P/CF of 3.89X.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is in the top 6% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for SM and APA, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.