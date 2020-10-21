Dividends
SM

SM Energy Company (SM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 22, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

SM Energy Company (SM) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -80% decrease from prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SM was $1.52, representing a -87.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.40 and a 68.89% increase over the 52 week low of $.90.

SM is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). SM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.96. Zacks Investment Research reports SM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -8.33%, compared to an industry average of -41.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have SM as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EPHE with an increase of 10.2% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SM at 8.32%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SM

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular