SM Energy Company (SM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 22, 2020

SM Energy Company (SM) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -80% decrease from prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SM was $1.52, representing a -87.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.40 and a 68.89% increase over the 52 week low of $.90.

SM is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). SM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.96. Zacks Investment Research reports SM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -8.33%, compared to an industry average of -41.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SM as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EPHE with an increase of 10.2% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SM at 8.32%.

