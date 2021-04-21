SM Energy Company (SM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2021

SM Energy Company (SM) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SM has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SM was $16.21, representing a -16.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.50 and a 1109.7% increase over the 52 week low of $1.34.

SM is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). SM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$6.73. Zacks Investment Research reports SM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -312.42%, compared to an industry average of 11.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SM as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE)

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI)

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF (PXE)

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (IUSS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PXE with an increase of 39.51% over the last 100 days. FTXN has the highest percent weighting of SM at 9.58%.

