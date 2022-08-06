SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Beat Earnings, And Analysts Have Been Reviewing Their Forecasts

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Statutory earnings performance was extremely strong, with revenue of US$992m beating expectations by 22% and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.60, an impressive 23%ahead of expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

NYSE:SM Earnings and Revenue Growth August 6th 2022

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from eight analysts covering SM Energy is for revenues of US$3.14b in 2022, implying a measurable 4.8% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to shrink 7.3% to US$6.71 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.14b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.86 in 2022. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$58.43, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values SM Energy at US$80.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$40.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 9.4% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 15% over the last five years. Yet aggregate analyst estimates for other companies in the industry suggest that industry revenues are forecast to decline 5.6% per year. The forecasts do look bearish for SM Energy, since they're expecting it to shrink faster than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. The consensus also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that sales are performing in line with expectations. Plus, our data suggests that SM Energy is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

