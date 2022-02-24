SM Energy Co. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - SM Energy Co. (SM) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $424.9 million, or $3.43 per share. This compares with $165.2 million, or $1.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, SM Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $141.5 million or $1.14 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 166.9% to $854.9 million from $320.3 million last year.

SM Energy Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $424.9 Mln. vs. $165.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.43 vs. $1.44 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q4): $854.9 Mln vs. $320.3 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.