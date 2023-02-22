SM Energy Co. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - SM Energy Co. (SM) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $258.5 million, or $2.09 per share. This compares with $424.9 million, or $3.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, SM Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $159.2 million or $1.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 21.5% to $671.3 million from $855.0 million last year.

SM Energy Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Analyst Estimates: $1.26

