SM Energy Co. Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - SM Energy Co. (SM) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $247.1 million, or $2.12 per share. This compares with $258.5 million, or $2.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, SM Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $181.5 million or $1.56 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.3% to $608.7 million from $671.3 million last year.

SM Energy Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $247.1 Mln. vs. $258.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.12 vs. $2.09 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.38 -Revenue (Q4): $608.7 Mln vs. $671.3 Mln last year.

