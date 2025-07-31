SM Energy Co. Reveals Decline In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - SM Energy Co. (SM) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $201.67 million, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $210.29 million, or $1.82 per share, last year.

Excluding items, SM Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $171.94 million or $1.50 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.0% to $792.94 million from $634.56 million last year.

SM Energy Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $201.67 Mln. vs. $210.29 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.76 vs. $1.82 last year. -Revenue: $792.94 Mln vs. $634.56 Mln last year.

