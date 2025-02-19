SM Energy Co. Q4 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - SM Energy Co. (SM) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $188.28 million, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $247.11 million, or $2.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, SM Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $220.17 million or $1.91 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.91 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 40.0% to $852.22 million from $608.73 million last year.

SM Energy Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

