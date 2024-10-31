SM Energy Co. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - SM Energy Co. (SM) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $240.52 million, or $2.09 per share. This compares with $222.34 million, or $1.88 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, SM Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $186.43 million or $1.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $643.61 million from $640.90 million last year.

SM Energy Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $240.52 Mln. vs. $222.34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.09 vs. $1.88 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $643.61 Mln vs. $640.90 Mln last year.

