SM Energy Co. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - SM Energy Co. (SM) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $210.3 million, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $149.9 million, or $1.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, SM Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $214.4 million or $1.85 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.2% to $634.555 million from $550.754 million last year.

SM Energy Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $210.3 Mln. vs. $149.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.82 vs. $1.25 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $634.555 Mln vs. $550.754 Mln last year.

