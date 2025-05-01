SM Energy Co. Q1 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - SM Energy Co. (SM) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $182.27 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $131.20 million, or $1.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, SM Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $202.0 million or $1.76 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 50.8% to $844.54 million from $559.87 million last year.

SM Energy Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

