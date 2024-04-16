SM Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (SM)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.43% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SM's low point in its 52 week range is $25.035 per share, with $53.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.99.
In Tuesday trading, SM Energy Co. shares are currently off about 0.6% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Dividend ETFs
EXPR Videos
CBEY Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.