SM

SM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

September 03, 2024 — 10:59 am EDT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of SM Energy Co. (Symbol: SM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.77, changing hands as low as $42.92 per share. SM Energy Co. shares are currently trading off about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SM shares, versus its 200 day moving average: SM Energy Co. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, SM's low point in its 52 week range is $34.13 per share, with $53.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.24.

