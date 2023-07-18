SM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of SM Energy Co. (Symbol: SM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.50, changing hands as high as $34.77 per share. SM Energy Co. shares are currently trading up about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SM's low point in its 52 week range is $24.66 per share, with $48.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.47.

