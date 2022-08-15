SLYG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: SLYG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $82.19, changing hands as high as $82.25 per share. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLYG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLYG's low point in its 52 week range is $67.38 per share, with $96.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.22.

