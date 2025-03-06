SLYG Crowded With Sellers

In the case of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth, the RSI reading has hit 29.7 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 36.6. A bullish investor could look at SLYG's 29.7 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), SLYG's low point in its 52 week range is $81.04 per share, with $101.6168 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.66. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day.
