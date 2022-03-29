SLY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (Symbol: SLY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $96.06, changing hands as high as $96.38 per share. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLY's low point in its 52 week range is $87.38 per share, with $105.2986 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.38.

