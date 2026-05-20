SLXN On Track, IMVT Hits New High, CTEV Eyes Blockbuster Revenue, Big Day Ahead For BDTX

(RTTNews) - In today's gainers' list, we cover HCW Biologics, its upcoming catalysts and going concern risks; Silexion's development progress of its lead drug candidate SIL204; Immunovant's encouraging rheumatoid arthritis data; why investors will be closely watching Black Diamond; and Modular Medical's transition to the commercial stage.

What's the concern about HCWB?

HCW Biologics Inc. (HCWB) was the top gainer in Wednesday's trading session, gaining over 129%.

This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company is focused on developing transformative fusion immunotherapeutics to treat autoimmune disease, cancer and senescence-associated dysplasia. Its lead drug candidate, HCW9302, is being evaluated in a phase 1 trial in alopecia areata, with preliminary clinical data readout from the first two dose levels expected in the first half of 2026.

As of March 31, 2026, the company believes it may not have enough money to keep operating for the next 12 months. Cash on hand was $1.22 million as of the end of Q1, 2026.

HCWB closed Wednesday's trading at $2.43, up 129.25%.

SLXN On Track

Silexion Therapeutics Corp. (SLXN) has a couple of clinical trial catalysts to watch over the coming months.

Earlier this year, the Israeli Ministry of Health approved the initiation of Silexion's Phase 2/3 clinical trial of its lead drug candidate SIL204 in locally advanced pancreatic cancer. The Clinical Trial Application was also subsequently submitted to Germany through the EU Clinical Trials Information System.

The company remains on track to initiate the phase 2/3 trial this quarter.

SLXN closed Wednesday's trading at $0.53, up 96.95%.

What's Behind the IMVT Rally?

Immunovant Inc. (IMVT), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on autoimmune diseases, gained over 35% on Wednesday, following encouraging results from its phase 2b trial of its lead drug candidate MVT-1402 in difficult-to-treat rheumatoid arthritis.

The total duration of this potentially registrational study is expected to be up to 86 weeks a participant, with 16 weeks of open-label treatment, 12 weeks of blinded randomized treatment, and 48 weeks of optional long-term extension treatment. A total of 170 participants have been enrolled in the initial 16-week open-label period (Period 1) of the study evaluating weekly subcutaneous (SC) dosing of IMVT-1402 600 mg.

According to the Week 16 results announced today, 72.7% of patients experienced at least a 20% improvement in rheumatoid arthritis symptoms, 54.5% experienced at least a 50% improvement, and 35.8% experienced at least a 70% improvement. Further updates on this program are expected in the second half of calendar year 2026.

In addition to difficult-to-treat rheumatoid arthritis, IMVT-1402 is being developed in another five indications, including potentially registrational trials in Graves' disease (GD), myasthenia gravis (MG), chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) and Sjögren's disease (SjD), and a proof-of-concept trial in cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE).

IMVT closed Wednesday's trading at $35.56, up 35.26%.

CTEV Targets Blockbuster Revenue

Claritev Corp. (CTEV), a technology, data and insights company focused on making healthcare more affordable, was up over 31% on Wednesday.

The company recently reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, outperforming on the top and bottom lines.

Revenues were $244.7 million for Q1 2026, an increase of 5.8%, compared to $231.3 million reported in Q1 2025. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $146.9 million for Q1 2026, from $142.1 million for Q1 2025.

Net loss widened to $73.6 million in Q1 2026, from $71.3 million in Q1 2025.

Looking ahead, the company now expects full-year 2026 revenue to be in the range of $985 million to $1 billion. Revenue was $965.4 million last year.

CTEV closed Wednesday's trading at $21.24, up 31.11%.

MindWalk Steps Into Focus

MindWalk Holdings Corp. (HYFT), focused on biologics discovery and AI-driven drug development, was up over 26% on Wednesday.

The company recently reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, ended January 31, 2026.

Revenue for Q3 fiscal 2026 was C$4.2 million, a 52% increase from C$2.7 million in Q3 fiscal 2025, marking the company's third consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth. Net loss from continuing operations narrowed to C$3.9 million from C$22 million in the comparable year-ago period.

HYFT closed Wednesday's trading at $1.59, up 26.19%.

Black Diamond Shines - Will the Glow Continue or Fade?

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX), a clinical-stage oncology company, is scheduled to host a webcast for investors to present updated results from its ongoing Phase 2 trial of Silevertinib in frontline patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. ET.

BDTX closed Wednesday's trading at $3.60, up 20%.

MODD Nears Commercial Rollout

Modular Medical Inc. (MODD), a medical device company, was up over 18% on Wednesday.

The company received FDA clearance for its next-generation Pivot tubeless insulin patch pump this April. The device is expected to be commercially available, with initial customer shipments planned by the end of Q2 2026.

A 1-for-30 reverse stock split of the company's outstanding common stock was implemented on March 31, 2026.

MODD closed Wednesday's trading at $3.95, up 18.62%.

SELLAS' REGAL Run

Shares of SELLAS Life Sciences (SLS) touched a new high on Wednesday as the company prepares for the anticipated pivotal phase 3 REGAL trial of Galinpepimut-S in acute myeloid leukemia.

Once the pre-specified 80th event (death) is reached, it will trigger the customary database lock, blinded data review procedures prior to statistical analysis, unblinding, and disclosure of topline results. As of May 11, 2026, 78 events had occurred, and SELLAS will provide an update upon reaching the event.

SLS closed Wednesday's trading at $8.97, up 18.18%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.