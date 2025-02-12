$SLVM Earnings Results: $SLVM Reports Quarterly Earnings

$SLVM ($SLVM) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $1.94 per share, beating estimates of $1.82 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $970,000,000, missing estimates of $984,721,596 by $-14,721,596.
$SLVM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of $SLVM stock to their portfolio, and 200 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 506,425 shares (-22.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,017,703
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 295,280 shares (-85.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $25,349,788
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 229,054 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,099,847
- CAMBRIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 210,225 shares (-95.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,047,816
- ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 177,497 shares (-10.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,025,812
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 163,500 shares (-94.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,036,475
- MORGAN STANLEY added 145,341 shares (+25.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,477,524
