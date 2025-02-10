$SLVM Earnings Preview: Recent $SLVM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$SLVM ($SLVM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $984,721,596 and earnings of $1.82 per share.
$SLVM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of $SLVM stock to their portfolio, and 195 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 506,425 shares (-22.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,017,703
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 402,419 shares (-63.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $34,547,671
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 295,280 shares (-85.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $25,349,788
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 219,045 shares (+33.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,805,013
- CAMBRIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 210,225 shares (-95.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $18,047,816
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 163,500 shares (-94.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,036,475
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 152,819 shares (-63.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,119,511
