SLV, KEMQ: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Silver Trust, where 17,450,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.9% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the KEMQ ETF, which lost 1,200,000 of its units, representing a 23.1% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

