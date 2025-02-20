News & Insights

SLV, DUKX: Big ETF Inflows

February 20, 2025 — 10:47 am EST

Written by BNK Invest

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Silver Trust (SLV), which added 9,350,000 units, or a 2.0% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Ocean Park International ETF (DUKX), which added 20,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of DUKX, in morning trading today Vanguard FTSE All World EX US Etf (VEU) is up about 0.4%, and iShares MSCI Eafe Small-cap Etf (SCZ) is up by about 0.2%.

