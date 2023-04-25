News & Insights

Sluggish China steel demand drags iron ore lower

Credit: REUTERS/MUYU XU

April 25, 2023 — 03:44 am EDT

Written by Enrico Dela Cruz for Reuters ->

By Enrico Dela Cruz

April 25 (Reuters) - Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures fell to a more-than-four-month low on Tuesday as sluggish steel demand in China prompted mills to curb output, raising the possibility of an oversupply of the steel-making raw material.

The most-traded September iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1ended daytime trade 1.9% lower at 711 yuan ($102.85) a tonne, having earlier hit 710.50 yuan, its weakest since Dec. 20.

Iron ore's benchmark May contract on the Singapore Exchange, dropped 0.8% to $103.05 a tonne. It earlier hit $102.35, its lowest since early December.

Some mills in top steel producer China now hurting from lacklustre steel demand and a slump in prices "have started to actively limit production", Sinosteel Futures analysts said in a note.

According to industry consultancy and data provider Mysteel, some 52 of 126 blast furnaces in Tangshan, China's top steelmaking city, have gone into maintenance.

Spot 62%-grade iron ore for delivery to China SH-CCN-IRNOR62 dropped to $110 a tonne on Monday, the lowest since early December, and down nearly 9% this week, according to SteelHome consultancy.

While China's infrastructure investment rose 8.8% year-on-year in the first quarter, property investment fell 5.8%.

China's infrastructure sector may continue to benefit this year from the projects initiated at the end of 2022, although growth may weaken in 2024 if no large-scale projects begin this year, the World Steel Association said in a quarterly report last week.

The country's manufacturing sector is expected to show only a moderate recovery in 2023-2024, with slowing exports, the Brussels-based group said.

Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 fell 1.6%, hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1also shed 1.6%, while wire rod SWRcv1 climbed 2.5% and stainless steel SHSScv1 gained 0.4%.

Coking coal DJMcv1 and coke DCJcv1 on the Dalian exchange declined 1% and 2.3%, respectively.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; editing by Eileen Soreng and Sohini Goswami)

((enrico.delacruz@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.