SLSN Incurs Q1 Loss Due to Shipment Delays, High Operating Costs

Shares of Solesence, Inc. SLSN have declined 16.6% since the company reported earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, underperforming the S&P 500 index, which was essentially flat, with 0.1% growth over the same period. Over the past month, the stock has gained 2.5%, trailing the S&P 500’s 5% advance.

Solesence incurred a first-quarter 2026 loss of 1 cent per share compared with break-even results a year earlier.

Revenues of $13 million indicated a 11.4% decline from $14.6 million in the year-ago quarter, as shipment delays weighed on results. Gross profit slipped modestly to $3.3 million from $3.4 million a year earlier, while gross margin improved 300 basis points to 26% from 23%.

The company posted a net loss of approximately $0.8 million compared with net income of about $0.1 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA fell to a loss of $0.1 million from positive adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million last year.

Solesence, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Solesence, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Solesence, Inc. Quote

Operational Performance and Business Metrics

Management attributed the quarter’s weaker revenue performance primarily to softer on-time and in-full (OTIF) delivery performance, which delayed shipments despite healthy order activity. Chief Financial Officer Laura Riffner noted that the company had already shipped and opened orders that would have produced more comparable year-over-year revenue results absent the delays.

Despite lower sales, Solesence achieved margin expansion through operational efficiency initiatives under its “Transform and Transcend” strategic program. The company implemented a revised shift structure and invested in employee training tied to lean manufacturing processes, actions aimed at reducing downtime and labor inefficiencies. According to management, these changes contributed to lower labor costs and reduced product-quality waste compared with the first quarter of 2025.

Operating expenses increased 23% year over year to $3.8 million, reflecting investments in operational infrastructure and organizational restructuring. The company ended the quarter with shipped and open orders totaling $47 million, which management described as consistent with expectations for a more normalized revenue environment in 2026.

Management Commentary and Strategic Initiatives

Chief executive officer Kevin Cureton said Solesence continued to make progress on its multi-year “Transform and Transcend” initiative, launched at the end of 2025 to improve operational execution and expand the company beyond a traditional contract development and manufacturing organization model.

As part of the strategy, the company introduced two new proprietary technology platforms, Chromalüm and WHSPR, designed to broaden Solesence’s addressable market and enable SPF-infused hybrid beauty products with additional skin-health benefits. Management said the technologies could expand future participation in adjacent categories, including hair and scalp care.

Solesence also continued to advance its co-marketing initiatives with brand partners such as Color Science, BloomAX and Seal. Management said these collaborations were helping deepen strategic relationships while supporting product-level performance.

Cureton emphasized that demand trends remain encouraging despite the temporary operational disruptions affecting first-quarter shipments. He stated that the company saw “substantial improvements” in OTIF performance exiting the quarter and entering the second quarter.

Factors Influencing Quarterly Results

Management identified supply-chain coordination issues and internal process transitions as key contributors to delayed shipments in the quarter. Cureton explained that both raw material deliveries and packaging component availability were not consistently aligned during the early part of the quarter, affecting the company’s ability to fulfill orders on schedule.

At the same time, Solesence continued investing in operational restructuring initiatives intended to strengthen manufacturing productivity and inventory management. The company said these near-term investments pressured profitability but were expected to support stronger operating and financial performance later in the year.

Guidance and Outlook

Solesence reiterated its previously communicated 2026 guidance, including a targeted gross margin floor of 30% and a return to double-digit EBITDA margins by year-end. Management said expected improvements in labor efficiency and facility consolidation savings should support profitability expansion through the remainder of the year.

The company also expressed confidence in the broader execution of the “Transform and Transcend” initiative, noting progress across three of its four strategic pillars.

Other Developments

During the quarter, Solesence appointed financial executive Marc James as a new independent director.

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