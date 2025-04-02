$SLRN stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SLRN stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,910,237 of trading volume.

$SLRN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SLRN:

$SLRN insiders have traded $SLRN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MINA KIM (Chief Executive Officer) sold 17,986 shares for an estimated $49,353

AMAR MURUGAN (Chief Legal Officer) sold 3,913 shares for an estimated $10,737

SHEPHARD MPOFU (Chief Medical Officer) sold 3,211 shares for an estimated $8,810

$SLRN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $SLRN stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SLRN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SLRN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/14/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/16/2024

