$SLRN stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SLRN stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,910,237 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SLRN:
$SLRN Insider Trading Activity
$SLRN insiders have traded $SLRN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MINA KIM (Chief Executive Officer) sold 17,986 shares for an estimated $49,353
- AMAR MURUGAN (Chief Legal Officer) sold 3,913 shares for an estimated $10,737
- SHEPHARD MPOFU (Chief Medical Officer) sold 3,211 shares for an estimated $8,810
$SLRN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $SLRN stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 2,440,278 shares (+23.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,662,472
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 2,311,390 shares (-35.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,257,764
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 1,515,878 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,759,856
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 772,770 shares (-14.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,426,497
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 663,410 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,083,107
- MORGAN STANLEY added 537,068 shares (+30.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,686,393
- DAFNA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 514,905 shares (-85.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,616,801
$SLRN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SLRN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/14/2024
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/16/2024
