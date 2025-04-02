Stocks
SLRN

$SLRN stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

April 02, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$SLRN stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,910,237 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $SLRN:

$SLRN Insider Trading Activity

$SLRN insiders have traded $SLRN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MINA KIM (Chief Executive Officer) sold 17,986 shares for an estimated $49,353
  • AMAR MURUGAN (Chief Legal Officer) sold 3,913 shares for an estimated $10,737
  • SHEPHARD MPOFU (Chief Medical Officer) sold 3,211 shares for an estimated $8,810

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SLRN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $SLRN stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SLRN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SLRN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/14/2024
  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/16/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SLRN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SLRN forecast page.

You can track data on $SLRN on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SLRN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.