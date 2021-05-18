SLR Senior Investment Corp. (SUNS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 19, 2021

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (SUNS) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SUNS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that SUNS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.28, the dividend yield is 7.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SUNS was $15.28, representing a -6.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.41 and a 28.62% increase over the 52 week low of $11.88.

SUNS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC). SUNS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.55. Zacks Investment Research reports SUNS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -14.17%, compared to an industry average of -.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SUNS Dividend History page.

