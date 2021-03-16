SLR Senior Investment Corp. (SUNS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 17, 2021

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (SUNS) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SUNS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that SUNS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.61, the dividend yield is 7.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SUNS was $15.61, representing a -0.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.70 and a 147.78% increase over the 52 week low of $6.30.

SUNS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.88. Zacks Investment Research reports SUNS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -5.51%, compared to an industry average of -5.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SUNS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

