SLR Senior Investment Corp. (SUNS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2021

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (SUNS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2022. Shareholders who purchased SUNS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that SUNS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.27, the dividend yield is 8.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SUNS was $14.27, representing a -13.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.41 and a 2.37% increase over the 52 week low of $13.94.

SUNS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF). SUNS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.14. Zacks Investment Research reports SUNS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -27.17%, compared to an industry average of 3.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the suns Dividend History page.

