SLR Investment (SLRC) Declares $0.14 Dividend

SLR Investment said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.14 per share ($1.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023 will receive the payment on June 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.56%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.21%, the lowest has been 7.51%, and the highest has been 19.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.71 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.38 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in SLR Investment. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 8.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLRC is 0.30%, an increase of 28.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.92% to 22,124K shares. The put/call ratio of SLRC is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.84% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for SLR Investment is 15.59. The forecasts range from a low of 10.86 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 9.84% from its latest reported closing price of 14.19.

The projected annual revenue for SLR Investment is 226MM, an increase of 13.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.71.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thornburg Investment Management holds 4,339K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 4,308K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,306K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,281K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLRC by 1.02% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 1,597K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,538K shares, representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLRC by 9.97% over the last quarter.

Ares Management holds 1,386K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,558K shares, representing a decrease of 12.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLRC by 9.01% over the last quarter.

SLR Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. A specialty finance company with expertise in several niche markets, the Company primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans including first lien and second lien debt instruments and asset-based loans including senior secured loans collateralized on a first lien basis primarily by current assets.

Key filings for this company:

