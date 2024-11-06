News & Insights

Stocks

SLR Investment reports Q3 EPS 45c, consensus 43c

November 06, 2024 — 04:41 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $$59.8M, consensus $57.98M.”Third quarter NII per share reflected another quarter of stability and ample dividend coverage. SLRC‘s specialty finance loans continue to be a source of unique and differentiated investments, which was visible in an active quarter of originations in SLRC’s asset-based lending strategy, including the acquisition of a factoring business, and contributed to another quarter of growth in the comprehensive investment portfolio,” said Michael Gross, Co-CEO. “SLRC’s ability to pivot to the most attractive risk-adjusted return investments across its strategies provides several alternatives to take advantage of dynamic market conditions and manage risk. Today we are seeing compelling investments across our asset-based lending strategy.” “The consistency of NAV per share in 2024 is a testament to SLR’s multi-strategy approach to private credit investing, providing resiliency across economic and interest rate cycles from asset classes with significant downside protection,” said Bruce Spohler, Co-CEO. “We continue to be encouraged by the overall credit quality of our investment portfolio, which is evidenced by another quarter of NAV stability, no increase in our low level of non-accrual investments, a low level of watch list investments, minimal payment-in-kind income, and broad diversification.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SLRC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLRC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.