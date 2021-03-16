SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 17, 2021

SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SLRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that SLRC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLRC was $19.23, representing a -2.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.64 and a 159.16% increase over the 52 week low of $7.42.

SLRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.37. Zacks Investment Research reports SLRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.21%, compared to an industry average of -5.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SLRC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

