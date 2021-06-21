SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 22, 2021

SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SLRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that SLRC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.16, the dividend yield is 8.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLRC was $19.16, representing a -2.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.69 and a 27.06% increase over the 52 week low of $15.08.

SLRC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC). SLRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.67. Zacks Investment Research reports SLRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.46%, compared to an industry average of .1%.

