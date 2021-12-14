SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2021

SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2022. Shareholders who purchased SLRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that SLRC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.65, the dividend yield is 8.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SLRC was $18.65, representing a -6.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.05 and a 10.42% increase over the 52 week low of $16.89.

SLRC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF). SLRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.71. Zacks Investment Research reports SLRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.64%, compared to an industry average of 3.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the slrc Dividend History page.

